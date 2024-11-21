50-50 chance: After tie vote, Cape Breton-area councillor to be chosen by random draw
It will be the luck of the draw that chooses the next councillor for a district in northern Cape Breton after two candidates earned the same number of votes in a recent municipal election.
Amy MacKinnon and Wanda Hennick both received 145 votes on Oct. 19 in the district that includes the Victoria County communities of Dingwall, Aspy Bay and Bay St. Lawrence. To break the tie, the winner will be chosen on Friday by random draw -- a selection process stipulated in the Nova Scotia Municipal Elections Act.
Hennick said the voting results were a "shock" to everyone in the district. The random draw is undemocratic, she said, and makes some people in her district feel like their votes won't count. The winner should be determined in a byelection, she added.
"I'm not happy about it," she said in an interview. "We owe our constituents an actual election. They didn't vote to have someone's name pulled out of a box. If that was the case, why didn't they do that from the beginning? They feel like their votes were taken from them."
MacKinnon couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
Each province has its own rules about what to do if a municipal election ends in a tie. Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick follow the same procedure as Nova Scotia. In Prince Edward Island, a coin-flip determines the winner, while in Ontario, the deciding vote is cast by the returning officer.
Blair Gallop, Victoria County's returning officer, says the Oct. 19 election isn't the only time a tie has been recorded in Nova Scotia municipal politics; in 1979, Harvey Lewis became mayor of Louisbourg after his name was picked from a hat.
Hennick said she will travel to Sydney, N.S., for the recount, though she initially thought about boycotting it. Regardless of Friday's outcome, she thinks her district will be in good hands.
"It's 50-50. We're both strong women in this district and we do a lot for our community here, so I feel confident if I don't get (elected), the district is going to be looked after very well with Amy. If I win, then perfect."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.
