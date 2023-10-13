Atlantic

    • 55-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash: N.S. RCMP

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP

    A 55-year-old man has died after a pickup truck left the road on Highway 215 in Noel Shore, N.S., police say.

    The RCMP say they responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 215 early Thursday morning.

    According to a news release, a pickup truck was travelling on the highway when it left the road and stopped in a ditch.

    The driver and lone occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The highway was closed for several hours while a collision analyst attended the scene, but it has since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News