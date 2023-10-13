55-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash: N.S. RCMP

A 55-year-old man has died after a pickup truck left the road on Highway 215 in Noel Shore, N.S., police say.

The RCMP say they responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 215 early Thursday morning.

According to a news release, a pickup truck was travelling on the highway when it left the road and stopped in a ditch.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours while a collision analyst attended the scene, but it has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

