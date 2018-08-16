

CTV Atlantic





A 67-year-old woman of Middle West Pubnico has died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 103 near Tusket, N.S.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP say the woman was a passenger in a 2012 Honda Civic that collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

The woman was transported by EHS to Yarmouth Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Paramedics took the driver of the car, a 68-year-old man from Middle West Pubnico, to hospital with serious injuries, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say the collision happened around 4:15 p.m. near Tusket at the intersection of Highway 103 and Eel Lake Road in Yarmouth County.

A passenger in the truck, a 41-year-old woman of Meteghan River, was transported by EHS to hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old man from Meteghan River was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police closed off the section of Highway 103 for several hours while a collision analyst examined the scene to collect evidence as part of the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in a news release said.