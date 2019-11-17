

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Upper Brookside, N.S.

Police say they responded to the collision on Highway 104 at approximately 9 a.m. on November 17.

They determined that a truck carrying two adults went off road, entering the ditch and colliding with a tree.

An 80-year-old man and 70-year-old woman, both from East Hants, N.S. were transported to hospital.

The man was later pronounced deceased due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The woman was transported to QEII Hospital in Halifax for future non-life threatening medical treatment.

Police say that the Valley Kemptown Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.