A popular Fredericton radio personality remains in a San Juan, Puerto Rico, detention centre Monday evening.

Trevor Doyle appeared Monday afternoon before a U.S. magistrate for a preliminary and detention hearing.

He's detained pending trial.

The 106.9 Capital FM morning show host is accused of using a text messaging cellphone app to coerce a minor into engaging in sexual activity.

The 44-year-old was arrested in the early hours of April 3 after he was caught in a Federal Bureau of Investigations online sting.

An agent with the FBI in San Juan was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

During an interview with FBI agents after his arrest, Doyle admitted his alleged conduct was inappropriate and “he repeatedly stated that he knew his conduct was wrong.”

Conviction on a charge carries a minimum prison sentence of 10 years to a maximum of life.

This allegation has not been tested in court.

In a statement to CTV News, Bell Media Radio Atlantic vice-president Trent McGrath confirms Doyle has been suspended from Capital Fm. That station is owned by Bell Media, which also owns and operations CTV and this television station.