85-year-old woman runs Cape to Cabot course in St. John's
As she lined up to start Newfoundland's annual 20-kilometre Cape to Cabot race Sunday, 85-year-old Florence Barron might have been underestimated by some of her competitors. But after an agonizing run up and down the tallest, steepest hills in St. John's, N.L., Barron had left nearly a third of the field in her dust.
Barron completed her 10th edition of the race in two hours and 10 minutes, shaving a full minute off her time from last year. She was the 267th runner to cross the finish line after a 150-metre climb to the top of Signal Hill overlooking St. John's harbour, and was the only competitor in her 80-plus age category.
"I enjoy it so much, and I feel good about it," Barron said about her 26 years of running. "So long as I feel good, I think I'll keep going."
The race takes runners from the top of a hill at Cape Spear, the country's most easterly point of land, to the top of Signal Hill. The course is a relentless battery of long climbs, and knee-jamming descents. The steep ascent up Signal Hill marks the race's final kilometre, and it often begins with someone dressed as the grim reaper at the bottom of the hill, reminding runners of the gruelling battle ahead.
St. John's runner Kate Bazeley, who led Team Canada in this year's world athletics cross-country championships in Australia, described the race as "pounding" and "damaging."
"For Florence to be able to do it at her age, with a smile on her face and in the time she does it in, she's a super woman," Bazeley said. "She inspires me ... She's just so happy and light, but then she's also killing it."
Anne Johnston, who won this year's Cape to Cabot, described Barron as an "icon."
"She is an amazing person and role model to so many of us," Johnston said in a Facebook message.
Barron grew up in Quirpon, a fishing community on Newfoundland's northernmost tip, and she was always outside running around. She ultimately moved to St. John's, got married, had four children and then moved to Labrador where she had a fifth child.
She was 59 and back in St. John's when her husband developed Alzheimer's disease. Barron said in an interview Monday that she started running that year, and it became her "therapy." When her husband died 15 years later, she saw no reason to stop.
Barron holds two records in France. One is for being the fastest woman in her 70s to complete an annual 25-kilometre race on the French island of Miquelon, off Newfoundland's southern coast. The other is for being the only woman in her 80s to run it.
She travels around Atlantic Canada for races, and is a crowd favourite at the annual 10-mile Tely 10 race in St. John's. This year, she ran it in about one hour and 45 minutes, finishing first in her age group and 1,045th of 2,285 competitors.
"I think she's really enjoying that she's able to do that," said Colin Fewer, a 13-time Tely 10 champion. "And I think all of us should be inspired, and aspire to do that with our lives."
Though Barron clocks impressive times for her age, she said her focus is not on speed, but on feeling good. In races, she breaks up her running with walking breaks, running as long as it feels comfortable, she said. Going uphill, she'll run a few steps and then walk a few steps.
She said she's never been waylaid by a running injury.
During Sunday's race with a field of 388 runners, Barron paced herself so well, she didn't feel sore at all the next day, she said. She's careful to make sure she can keep going.
"I keep saying I'd be rotted if I didn't get out there and do something," she said. "I guess I'm just addicted and I enjoy the feeing after a run ... You always feel so much better, like you can take on anything."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel's evacuation order for Gaza could breach international law: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release
The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages 'a crime against humanity.'
Clashes again erupt on the Lebanon-Israel border after an anti-tank missile is fired from Lebanon
Clashes erupted again Tuesday on the border between Lebanon and Israel, where Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon have engaged in a series of low-level skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
BREAKING Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, down from four per cent the previous month.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Water, power food and medicine are running out in Gaza, Trudeau weighs in on the Israel-Hamas war and calls for hostages to be released, and B.C. announces new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what you need to know to know to start your day.
Champagne says he wishes grocers were more 'forthcoming' on plans to stabilize prices
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he wishes Canadian grocers would be more forthcoming with the public about their plans to stabilize prices.
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
Toronto
-
Dump truck collision blocks southbound DVP near Gardiner Expressway
The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are closed just before the Gardiner Expressway following a collision involving a dump truck.
-
Toronto to provide update on supports for those experiencing homelessness this winter amid soaring shelter demands
The city will be providing details this morning about its plan to support people experiencing homelessness during the upcoming winter season in Toronto.
-
This Canadian discount store offers shoppers a 'real-life treasure hunt'
Bargain hunters are flocking to a retail store with 10 locations in Ontario, which promises shoppers a "real-life treasure hunt" with its unique discount process.
Calgary
-
Search launched after woman seeks help near Calgary's Telus Spark then disappears
Police conducted a major search for a woman in northeast Calgary on Monday night following a disturbing incident.
-
Matthew Phillips scores against old team; Washington Capitals beat Calgary Flames 3-2 in shootout
Standing under the words 'SOMETHING TO PROVE' painted above him in the Washington Capitals' locker room, Matthew Phillips flashed a wide smile after scoring his first NHL goal against his old team, the Calgary Flames.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
Montreal
-
Quebec common front members vote in favour of strike action
The members of unions associated with Quebec's Common Front have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Transplant Quebec wants more organ donations
Transplant Quebec is reiterating its call to the Quebec government to review its legislation and implement effective procedures to increase organ donation rates.
-
Legault wants to turn Montreal's Olympic Stadium back into a 'positive symbol'
Premier Francois Legault believes it's time to stop seeing the Montreal Olympic Stadium as a negative symbol and wants to bring it back to its former glory, even though he knows the operation will be costly.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says phone consults more effective for feedback on CPP debate
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says phone beats face to face when it comes to gauging public opinion on quitting the Canada Pension Plan -- but the Opposition NDP says something this big needs to be in person.
-
Seniors, families endure extended wait for Alberta life-lease repayments
A group of Albertans representing families who've signed so-called life leases with retirement homes are concerned about access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money.
-
Israel's evacuation order for Gaza could breach international law: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.
Northern Ontario
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
-
Recent violent attacks in Timmins have police concerned
Two recent and particularly violent attacks in Timmins, Ont. have police concerned.
-
Pedestrian struck on Highway 11 earlier this month dies, victim identified
The pedestrian recently struck on Highway 11 in Temagami, Ont. has died.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 25
The seventh week of the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial got underway on Monday with the accused resuming his testimony and telling the court how he debated targeting Muslims in Toronto the day before the attack on the Afzaal family in London. Here’s what you missed.
-
London, Ont. police seize drugs and ammunition
A London man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from London police officers Sunday evening.
-
'I had an urge to step on the gas': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack admits he entertained thought of attack in Toronto
During his third day on the stand, accused Nathaniel Veltman told the jury that on the evening of June 5, 2021 he drove to Toronto. 'I was entertaining the thought to committing an attack there in the future,' he said.
Winnipeg
-
Masks mandated for Manitoba health-care staff, optional for visitors
The province has released new guidance around masks use in hospitals and care homes, requiring staff to wear them and visitors to choose.
-
Winnipeg court hears man was in psychosis when he killed parents, attacked nurse
Court has heard a man was experiencing psychosis and thought higher powers were telling him his relatives and a colleague were "contaminated by evil" the day he killed his parents and attacked a hospital nursing supervisor.
-
Judge dismisses Manitoba man's challenge of provincial homegrown cannabis ban
A Manitoba man's constitutional challenge of the province's ban on homegrown cannabis has been dismissed, but he says his legal battle is far from over.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Halloween expenses creep into celebrations as costs rise
Halloween, a holiday celebrated with great joy by many, is becoming a source of concern for some as the price of costumes and candy continues to climb, mirroring the overall increase in living and food costs.
-
4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store
Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.
-
Teenager seriously injured after being struck by driver near Merivale High School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'My own son is trans': Sask. Human Rights commissioner resigns over pronoun policy
A Saskatchewan human rights commissioner resigned on Monday over a controversial government bill that she describes as “an attack on the rights” of vulnerable children.
-
Sask. teachers threaten job action after negotiation 'impasse'
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers will vote on whether to authorize job action next week.
-
One person dead after being hit by train in Saskatoon
A person was killed Monday morning after being struck by a train while walking on the train tracks.
Vancouver
-
City of PoCo accepting donations for supplies after suspected school arson
The City of Port Coquitlam is accepting donations of cash and school supplies to help students and teachers impacted by a fire that destroyed an elementary school on the city's south side over the weekend.
-
'I can't look them in the eyes': Vancouver surgeon describes horrific scene in Israel hospital
While many are fleeing Israel, some are flying directly into the war zone – including an Israeli surgeon living in Vancouver.
-
B.C. to require flushing toilets at some construction sites
Porta-potties at major construction sites will soon be a thing of the past, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers threaten job action after negotiation 'impasse'
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers will vote on whether to authorize job action next week.
-
'My own son is trans': Sask. Human Rights commissioner resigns over pronoun policy
A Saskatchewan human rights commissioner resigned on Monday over a controversial government bill that she describes as “an attack on the rights” of vulnerable children.
-
Sask. legislators ready for marathon school pronoun debate
Legislators in Saskatchewan are gearing up for a marathon debate surrounding a controversial policy that would require parental consent before a youth could be referred to by a different pronoun at school.
Vancouver Island
-
Mixed reviews on B.C.'s plan to crack down on short-term rentals
In an effort to correct the housing crisis in B.C., the province is cracking down on short-term rentals. It will be rolling out new legislation that it hopes will help put more long-term rental units back into the market.
-
Man, 33, arrested after crime spree in Langford, View Royal: RCMP
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges of theft, mischief and assault after allegedly leading the West Shore RCMP on a drunken crime spree through View Royal and Langford.
-
Nanaimo food bank sees 'unprecedented' need for volunteers amid rising demand
The Loaves and Fishes food bank in Nanaimo is seeing a dramatic increase in people needing food and a dramatic shortage of volunteers to get the food out the door.