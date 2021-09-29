HALIFAX -- An 86-year-old man who laid in his driveway for hours while waiting for an ambulance earlier this summer, has died after never leaving hospital.

Ross O'Brien had fallen in his Dartmouth driveway in August.

Fearing he may have broken his hip, his wife called for an ambulance, but after several hours, that ambulance still hadn't arrived.

Janet O'Brien then learned the ambulance was coming from Parrsboro, N.S., more than 170 kilometres away.

After a relative who is a nurse determined it was safe to move him, O'Brien then called police, who took her husband to the nearby hospital.

The incident brought attention to long wait times being experienced by Nova Scotians due to a lack of ambulance coverage.

In a conversation with CTV Atlantic, O'Brien's daughter says despite having a successful hip surgery shortly after the incident, her father never left the hospital after experiencing a series of complications, calling it a "horrible ending."

In his obituary, O'Brien, a former Canada Post employee, is described as having "immense love for his wife, children and grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to spend time with the ones he loved."

His funeral service is Thursday. Donations in O'Brien's memory maybe be made to Bide Awhile Animal Shelter or Feed Nova Scotia food banks.