A liver for Karla: Dying for a match
EDITORS NOTE: This series was produced by veteran CTV Atlantic anchor and reporter Bruce Frisko, documenting his sister's successful liver transplant surgery in May of 2022. Karla Frisko found a match in Scott Watson, a co-worker who was inspired to sign up for living donor testing after hearing her story. Although liver transplants are performed across Canada, living donor programs are not available in some provinces.
It's hard to know what to pack when you don't know how long you'll be in hospital, but likes scores of transplant patients, Karla Frisko, my sister, was giving it her best shot on Sunday, May 1 in Edmonton.
Having made her home in Calgary, Alta., since 2002, she'd booked an AirBnB for a month in the provincial capital, but would ultimately wind-up staying 10 weeks.
Just a couple of hours earlier, she was relieved to learn Scott Watson, her living donor, had tested negative for COVID-19.
A previous test had come back “indeterminate.”
"It's not positive. It's not negative. It's basically, there's no response," Scott explained to Karla via FaceTime.
Living with severe Crohn's-Colitis all of her adult life, Karla developed primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) in 2016.
The disease, which causes a narrowing of the bile ducts, is considered quite rare and there's no cure: a transplant is the only remedy.
Although increasingly sick, her condition wasn't considered severe enough to make her eligible for a donation from a deceased donor, so the hunt began to find someone willing to donate through Alberta's Living Donor Program.
Scott Watson, a co-worker who'd never met Karla in person, was inspired to get tested as a potential donor after hearing her story, and the match turned out to be perfect.
A remarkable organ, a donor liver will regenerate and grow back.
The Liver foundation says there were close to 600 transplants performed in Canada in 2021, but more than 500 on the wait-list.
"Right now, about one in four Canadians may be affected by liver disease," said Nem Maksimovic, senior manager of support and education at the Canadian Liver Foundation.
"Nationally, the entire country has been experiencing a shortage and that impacts greatly the amount of transplants that can be completed -- how many surgeries can be completed," said Maksimovic.
"And how many folks end up waiting, and in some cases, dying on the transplant list."
All of this hard on our 82-year-old, Ed Frisko, a retired Saskatchewan farmer.
For nearly 30 years during her battle with Crohn's-Colitis, he's been powerless to do anything to help his only daughter.
Now, there's hope of dealing with the more urgent PSC.
"Well, I'm feeling good," he says.
"I'm happy that Karla's finally going to get in and get looked after."
"This has been going on a long time, right?" I ask.
"Yes -- ever since she's was in her teens," he says.
"It's been a long time."
By late afternoon, we're ready to take Karla to the University of Alberta Hospital, where the surgery will take place the next morning.
Dad insists on carrying her bag -- we're all looking for ways to be helpful at a time when none of us know what to expect.
For her part, Karla expresses gratitude at getting to this point.
"I'm very overwhelmed by the people who have reached out to give me their support," she says.
I probably should have let people know this was going on a little bit sooner, and perhaps maybe we would have had a bigger pool of testing."
After admission, visitation is strictly limited, and Karla's alone with her thoughts, which are occasionally overwhelming.
And as night falls on the sprawling University of Alberta Hospital, we wait, giving it our best shot to be grateful -- and patient.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who raised medical assistance in dying 'no longer an employee'
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Canada's first paid women's basketball league, HOOPQUEENS, driving opportunity
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
Toronto
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
Vaughan councillor tried to solve gunman's complaints a month before shooting
About a month before five people were killed during a shooting spree in a condo north of Toronto, a city councillor met the presumed gunman in his suite looking to help solve his complaints, but didn’t see any evidence of the problems Francesco Villi fixated on, the councillor said.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees flight cancellations, delays amid Vancouver snowstorm
A winter storm in Vancouver that caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday also created chaos for Calgary travellers.
-
Extreme cold weather in Calgary: closures and cancellations
Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning.
-
94 sea cans stolen and sold to unsuspecting victims in Calgary
A 37-year-old Calgary man faces 20 charges in connection with a scheme where almost 100 sea cans were stolen from rental companies and sold to unwitting victims.
Montreal
-
Charter of the French Language would likely apply to federal businesses in Quebec
Private companies under federal jurisdiction in Quebec will likely be forced to comply with Quebec's Charter of the French Language, commonly known as Bill 101, whether the Trudeau government likes it or not.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
The Montreal region will be hit with a powerful storm system that will bring 'significant' snowfall, strong winds and some rain just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
Woman helps police recover AirPods allegedly stolen from Que. hotel room using Apple's 'Find My' feature
A Toronto woman says she used geo-tracking software on her smartphone to help Quebec police track down her Apple AirPods after an employee at the hotel she stayed at allegedly stole them during her stay.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
'All hands on deck': AMA wait times skyrocket in Edmonton
Brandon Klassen, with automotive services at AMA, said the cold, snowy weather and poor driving conditions have caused a spike in calls for roadside assistance, with volumes at seven times the normal amount.
-
'We're delivering': Alberta will cover next-generation insulin pumps before new year
The UCP government says Albertans in need of next-generation insulin pumps may be able to get one covered by the province as soon as this Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say two suspects arrested at the scene not involved in hotel murders
Two of the three suspects arrested at the scene of two murders on Walford Road in Sudbury were not involved in the deaths, Sudbury police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
North Bay police provide update on homicide that took place Saturday morning
The North Bay Police Service are still investigating the homicide that took place in the city's downtown early Saturday morning
London
-
London, Ont. likely to see white Christmas with snowstorm on horizon
If you are hoping to wake up to a white Christmas in the Forest city this year the odds are in our favour. A potent winter storm is on the way Thursday night, with snow and arctic cold to follow late Friday.
-
Low water prompts state of emergency on Oneida Nation
A local state of emergency has been declared at the Oneida Nation of the Thames, as the local council asks residents to conserve water. The First Nation said the community’s water tower, Oneida’s primary water source, is at an all-time low.
-
Wish granted for London boy living with 'butterfly syndrome'
A London boy whose skin is fragile to the slightest touch has received an early Christmas present. Amin Alahmad, 10, was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Winnipeg
-
Bear spray used in two commercial robberies in west Winnipeg, police say
Winnipeg police are investigating two more robberies involving bear spray.
-
11-year-old girl sexually assaulted in St. Vital: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in St. Vital on Monday.
-
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
Ottawa
-
Residents push to make Ottawa public school board address anti-Semitism
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meets Tuesday evening, and it is expected to address concerns about rising hate directed at Jewish students and staff, and accusations the board is not doing enough to respond.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
Friends remember Sommer Boudreau as a 'warrior princess'
Friends of the Boudreau family are remembering Sommer Boudreau as a person with a bold personality. Sommer was found dead in a Deep River, Ont. home on Dec. 11.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Here's how Ryan Reynolds is trying to help a B.C food bank continue to provide food, diapers for babies in need
Expectant parents and actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be matching donations to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's Baby Steps program this holiday season, as the organization continues to see unprecedented demand for its services.
-
Here's how much snow fell in different parts of the Lower Mainland
Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday shows just how much snow fell in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with some areas seeing accumulations of 35 centimetres by 10 a.m.
Regina
-
New report highlights Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary folks' experiences in Sask.
A new community report is addressing the lack of data on Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming (2STNBGN) people in Saskatchewan.
-
SARM expresses concerns over new limits on taxation for companies operating in RMs
The Government of Saskatchewan feels commercial and industrial companies are paying more than their fair share of property taxes in some rural municipalities (RMs). The province is imposing new limits, which is causing concern for the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).
-
'Every piece has a story': Regina resident shows off collection of nearly 300 nativity scenes
For Regina resident Garnet Mang, Christmas is the most important time of the year. An appreciation he shows with his massive collection of nativity scenes.
Vancouver Island
-
Snowstorm snarls traffic, cancels ferries, cuts power to thousands on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remained under winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy snow cancelled buses, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
-
Last man wanted in Hells Angels crackdown on Vancouver Island surrenders to police
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking case targeting the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island has surrendered to police.
-
Good Samaritans brave B.C. snowstorm to help health workers, cyclists get to work
As snow fell heavy across large swaths of southern Vancouver Island Tuesday morning, a hidden army of helpers were quietly working to ensure others could get to work on time.