RCMP believe deceased man was driver in fatal P.E.I. collision

The RCMP has completed its investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the lives of four people in Marshfield, P.E.I., last December.

According to an RCMP news release, police initially arrested a suspect for impaired driving causing death after the collision on Dec. 8. A further investigation revealed a different vehicle occupant who died was likely the driver.

The release says emergency crews responded to the crash between a pick-up truck and a car around 6:25 p.m. Three people died at the scene and a fourth later died in hospital.

Police now believe the pick-up truck was travelling east on Route 2 when it tried to overtake a vehicle and ran head-on into the oncoming car. They determined the driver was the deceased 30-year-old. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

"This incident is one of the most tragic collisions Islanders have seen in some time and our hearts go out to the families of the victims,” said Cpl. Gaving Moore, media relations officer with P.E.I. RCMP, in the release. “Given the gravity of this event and the importance of providing clarity to victim's families, this file was extensively investigated using traffic reconstruction, search warrants production orders, lab analysis, and medical records.”

