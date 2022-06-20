'A massive step forward': Canada to ban certain single-use plastics

The federal government announced Monday that the manufacturing and importing of single-use plastics in Canada will be banned by the end of 2022.

The banned plastic items are checkout bags, cutlery, food service ware containers, ring carriers for beverages, stir sticks and most straws.

The Liberal government hopes to eliminate all plastic waste by 2030.

“Nobody wants to see plastics when they go hiking, or when they go in the oceans," said Nova Scotia Liberal MP Lena Diab. "We have tried as Nova Scotians and I think we’ve done well in banning plastic bags."

Diab adds Nova Scotia is already leading the country in the push to ban plastics, but there’s still more to do.

“This is great for our children, it’s great for families," said Diab. "It’s great for parks and it’s great for our oceans.”

The owners of Luminate Co Wellness Market in Bedford, N.S., refuse to carry single-use plastics.

“I would say this is a massive step forward," said co-owner Will Oud. "I think there are some provinces in the country that have already put a ban in place. But the entire country doing it, it’s really significant.”

Co-owner Sarah Gosse says the on-site refillery allows customers to reuse their containers for items, like shampoo, conditioner, creams, personal care items and bulk products.

“You fill up and you repurpose the same container over and over and over again," said Gosse.

According to experts, Canadians produce four million tonnes of plastic waste every year, but only a fraction of that is recycled.

Jeff MacCallum, from Divert NS, said the banning of certain plastic items comes at a crucial time.

“People are looking at how they are going to adapt to the change,” said MacCallum. “It is great to see the movement on single-use plastics and unnecessary plastics. We have built a culture of recycling in Nova Scotia and we’re trying to go towards a culture of refusing to waste.”

MacCallum said Canadians are now closer to reaching that goal than ever before.

The ban will result in the estimated elimination of over 1.3 million tonnes of plastic waste over the next decade.