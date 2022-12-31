A New Year’s Eve that feels like spring in Halifax
As 2022 comes to a close, New Year’s Eve is already memorable for an unusual reason –- it looks and feels more like spring than early winter.
Experts say the lack of snow is likely record-breaking.
Retired Environment Canada meteorologist Jim Abraham noted that this is probably a record.
“We’re lacking two centimetres of snowfall all the way through the end of December,” said Kalin Mitchell, chief meteorologist at CTV Atlantic.
While amounts vary, Halifax is generally covered in a blanket of snow, but that’s not the case at the moment.
Nova Scotians are capturing some remarkable images for Dec. 31, including a bee resting on a set of Christmas lights and a Mayflower that appears to be blooming.
People walking along the Halifax Waterfront say they have no complaints.
“I was out this morning in the woods going for an adventure, so it’s really been nice out,” said Blake Thebot.
According to Mitchell, the lack of snowfall precipitation has been caused by a jet stream. Since fall, it’s been fairly consistent, diverting more severe weather away from the region.
“Trough in the jet stream is coming at a ridge right around Atlantic Canada, and so far, we have remained on the milder side of that weather pattern,” he said.
Although the Emera Oval remains a popular attraction Saturday, the ice was starting to get soft. However, skaters welcomed it.
“It’s really nice to skate in short sleeves,” said a woman who came with her family to enjoy the ice.
While this winter so far has been on the milder side, Mitchell says it’s best not to get used to it.
“Now it is possible that this weather will turn on us in the next couple of months when we start to get into that cold air that’s been breaking down through central parts of North America.”
The weather now is considered the third La Nina winter the region has seen in a row. Typically, the Maritimes see a higher amount of precipitation, but it does not guarantee that it’s all going to be in the form of snow. This will depend on the track that our weather systems up.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Full transcript: PM Trudeau's 2022 year-end interview with CTV News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
BREAKING | Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Trudeau, Poilievre offer condolences after death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Canada's federal leaders and Canadian bishops offered their condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to retire in 600 years, who died on New Year's Eve at 95.
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
-
Man killed in Scarborough shooting identified by family
A man shot and killed in an underground parking garage in Scarborough has been identified by his family.
-
Mississauga shooting victim identified by police, suspect charged with first-degree murder
Peel police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a Mississauga park Friday morning and charged a suspect with first-degree murder.
Calgary
-
Alberta's gas tax suspended Sunday, but prices are rising once again
Albertans are set to see another change in gas prices starting Sunday.
-
What's on in Calgary for New Year's Eve
Anyone want to go out for New Year's Eve?
-
Calgary Transit offering extended New Year's Eve service
Calgary Transit is offering extended service for New Year's Eve, on both light rail and bus service.
Montreal
-
Manager of Bordeaux jail suspended following unlawful detention, death of young man
A manager has been suspended from his duties at the Montreal jail where a 21-year-old man suffered fatal injuries during an intervention by guards last week.
-
Man, 28, shot dead in Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022
Montreal police say a man has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot Friday evening in the city's Saint-Laurent borough. It's the 41st homicide of 2022.
-
Quebecers are listening to less local music, musicians hope streaming bill will help
Members of Quebec's music industry say they hope a federal bill will become law and help them get more listens on streaming platforms. Quebec's statistics institute says local artists in 2022 accounted for less than eight per cent of plays on streaming platforms such as Spotifiy, YouTube and Google Play Music.
Edmonton
-
Free Brett Kissel concert in Ice District, an 'anti' NYE party, a masquerade and more: How to ring in 2023
This New Year's Eve has plenty to offer in the capital region beyond the return of the City of Edmonton's annual firework display.
-
Alberta's gas tax suspended Sunday, but prices are rising once again
Albertans are set to see another change in gas prices starting Sunday.
-
Firework preparations underway in Churchill Square
Work was underway Saturday morning to prepare for the first New Year's Eve fireworks show in downtown Edmonton in years.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
-
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
London
-
‘Enjoy tonight, but plan ahead’: Multiple options to get safe ride home on New Year’s Eve
A record crowd is expected at Victoria Park in London, Ont. for New Year’s Eve with warm temperatures, and the return of in-person festivities as we phase out of the pandemic.
-
Reflecting on death of Pope Benedict: ‘His legacy will be complex’
Pope Benedict XVI died Saturday at the age of 95.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Winnipeg
-
Increased ridership will fix transit safety issues: Transit advocate
Hopping on a bus is going to cost you five cents more in 2023, but a transit advocate says the fare increase is the opposite of what the city should be doing.
-
'One of the great theologians': Winnipeg Catholics mourn Benedict
Winnipeg's Catholic community is mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
-
How the province of Manitoba is changing benefits for persons with disabilities
Phase one of the Manitoba Supports for Persons with Disabilities program starts Jan. 1.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY | Ski hills close, Parliament Hill lightshow cancelled as heavy rain soaks Ottawa on New Year's Eve
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning and a fog advisory for the city of Ottawa. Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Sunday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
-
What you need to know about free OC Transpo service on New Year's Eve
OC Transpo, in partnership with Safer Roads Ottawa and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, will offer no-charge service from 6 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Saskatoon
-
'He's starting from scratch': Colonsay community unites after house fire
Residents in Colonsay, Sask. are coming together to help a man who lost everything in a house fire on Friday.
-
Saskatoon releases initial snow grading schedule
The City of Saskatoon has released an initial snow grading schedule on its website, with more to be added daily.
-
Saskatoon duplex fire caused by portable heaters: Fire department
A duplex fire on the 1400 block of Avenue H North was caused by a portable heater and nearby combustible material, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).
Vancouver
-
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
It was a tense and frustrating several hours for passengers on board a Flair Airlines flight that landed at Vancouver International Airport Friday night, as the RCMP were called in to investigate a "possible threat" received on a cell phone.
-
Highway 3 reopens after 'vehicle incident'
The Crowsnest Highway has reopened in both directions, according to an update from Drive BC Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. nurse optimistic heading into 2023 despite health-care system challenges
B.C. nurse Kamille Ali is optimistic heading into 2023 despite the challenges facing her profession and the province's health-care system.
Regina
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV Regina
Tragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
'Always a better option': Cities, SGI team up for free transit on New Year's Eve
The cities of Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert are teaming up with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) to deliver free public transit for New Year’s Eve.
-
City councillor advocating for more accessible Wascana Pool waterslide
A Regina city councillor wants an important modification done to the new waterslide in Wascana Park before it opens next summer.
Vancouver Island
-
As 2023 looms, new B.C. Premier David Eby lays out priorities for year ahead
In an extended interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, British Columbia’s 37th premier says he’s ready to tackle the challenges facing the province, starting with health care.
-
B.C. woman captures incredible video of giant Pacific octopus
An astonishing video of what appears to be a giant Pacific octopus in the waters of British Columbia has garnered millions of views on social media.
-
2 workers injured at Victoria hospital after steam pipe bursts
Two Island Health workers were injured at Victoria General Hospital on Friday morning after a steam pipe exploded in the hospital's boiler room.