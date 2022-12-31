A New Year’s Eve that feels like spring in Halifax

As 2022 comes to a close, New Year’s Eve is already memorable for an unusual reason –- it looks and feels more like spring than early winter.

Experts say the lack of snow is likely record-breaking.

Retired Environment Canada meteorologist Jim Abraham noted that this is probably a record.

“We’re lacking two centimetres of snowfall all the way through the end of December,” said Kalin Mitchell, chief meteorologist at CTV Atlantic.

While amounts vary, Halifax is generally covered in a blanket of snow, but that’s not the case at the moment.

Nova Scotians are capturing some remarkable images for Dec. 31, including a bee resting on a set of Christmas lights and a Mayflower that appears to be blooming.

People walking along the Halifax Waterfront say they have no complaints.

“I was out this morning in the woods going for an adventure, so it’s really been nice out,” said Blake Thebot.

According to Mitchell, the lack of snowfall precipitation has been caused by a jet stream. Since fall, it’s been fairly consistent, diverting more severe weather away from the region.

“Trough in the jet stream is coming at a ridge right around Atlantic Canada, and so far, we have remained on the milder side of that weather pattern,” he said.

Although the Emera Oval remains a popular attraction Saturday, the ice was starting to get soft. However, skaters welcomed it.

“It’s really nice to skate in short sleeves,” said a woman who came with her family to enjoy the ice.

While this winter so far has been on the milder side, Mitchell says it’s best not to get used to it.

“Now it is possible that this weather will turn on us in the next couple of months when we start to get into that cold air that’s been breaking down through central parts of North America.”

The weather now is considered the third La Nina winter the region has seen in a row. Typically, the Maritimes see a higher amount of precipitation, but it does not guarantee that it’s all going to be in the form of snow. This will depend on the track that our weather systems up.