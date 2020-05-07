HALIFAX -- A Maritime print shop is doing what it can to help keep Nova Scotia strong.

Patricia Mosher is the owner of Imaginit Design and Signs. Her company is producing “Nova Scotia Strong” and “Thank You RCMP” signs.

“Being a local business, with everything that is going on in the world today, we wanted to do our part in being able to help people … and build up our morale in Nova Scotia so that we can really rebuild our province,” says Mosher.

It all started with an inquiry from the Best Western Hotel in Dartmouth. General manager Ron Mill says the hotel does a lot of business with the RCMP and they wanted to show their appreciation.

“We figured the best thing to do would be to reach out to Imaginit Design to see if they had something they could throw together for us so that we could say ‘thank you’ to the RCMP officers. Sometimes this is their home away from home, so we wanted to make them feel a little bit better,” says Miller.

Imaginit Design and Signs are selling signs, banners, and decals for vehicles.

“That way, the community could actually be able to purchase things and put them out on their lawn and feel like they are saying ‘thank you.’”

Mosher says the response to their product has been overwhelming.

“Everybody walks out of here with a great big smile. They feel like they’ve done something, they feel like they are part of a team, they can’t wait to get their logo on their vehicle. So it’s been a real positive thing for us, that’s for sure,” she says.

“Any of the profits that we make from any of the signs, we’ll be taking those profits and be going directly to Feed Nova Scotia so that we can help rebuild the community.”