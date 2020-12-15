HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island received its first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

“This is a very exciting day for the province, signaling to us a hope and light at the end of what’s been a very long tunnel,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief medical officer of health.

“With vaccines arriving in P.E.I. today we are turning an important corner with this pandemic,” added P.E.I. Premier Dennis King. “As our front-line health-care workers and long-term care workers roll up their arms to receive the vaccine, that is a very important sign that we are on the road to a better place.”

The first Islander to receive the vaccine on Wednesday will be a front-line health-care worker from the long-term care sector. They will receive the vaccine at the immunization clinic set up at Charlottetown’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"Individuals who are scheduled to receive the vaccine will be called for an appointment," said Morrison. "Everyone who receives the first dose must be available to receive the second dose of the vaccine in three weeks."

Morrison said, because of specific handling requirements set out by Pfizer, the immunizations must take place near where the doses are received and stored. The province will administer the doses to priority groups, including residents and staff of long-term care homes, and health-care workers, who will be contacted for appointments.

"While it will take many months for all Islanders to receive this vaccine, all Islanders who want to receive this vaccine will be able to, and it will be provided free of charge," said Morrison.

NO NEW COVID-19 CASES

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for the third consecutive day. With one previously reported case now considered recovered, the number of active cases in the province has dropped to 16.

Morrison said there are 110 close contacts of the 16 remaining cases, who are being contacted daily.

P.E.I. has seen 69,945 negative test results and 89 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March.

With 73 cases now considered recovered, 16 active cases remain in the province. There have been no deaths and no one is in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

On Saturday, P.E.I. reported five new cases of COVID-19, all related to travel outside of the province.

RESTRICTIONS COULD BE EASED ON FRIDAY

Morrison said public health is considering "easing out of the circuit breaker measures" and "plugging back in slowly," and will announce more this Friday.

“If our COVID-19 cases remain stable in the next few days, further details will be announced that will come into effect Friday, Dec. 18, and expected to remain in effect until at least Jan. 11, 2021," said Morrison.

Morrison indicated the following changes could occur starting Friday:

Slight increase in limit of family and friend gatherings

An increase in the organized gatherings limit to allow faith gatherings and worship services to occur in slightly larger numbers, beginning this weekend

Reopening of in-room dining with some restrictions

Reopening of fitness facilities with some adjustments

Recreational sports and other activities resuming in a modified format

Potential changes to long-term care visitation.

“I would love for us to go back to the new normal right away, but more than that, I would love us to get through this pandemic and protect our families, community and our island,” said Morrison on Tuesday. “We are coming into the holiday season, a time when our behaviour and natural tendencies are to intermingle and connect with people, thereby increasing the risk of transmission. The holidays may be a time when some people let their guard down.”

On Dec. 7, P.E.I. entered a two-week lockdown described as a "circuit breaker" which included closing all dining rooms in restaurants, fitness facilities, bingo halls and libraries, limiting organized gatherings to 10 people and retail store capacity to 50 people, and limiting visits to hospitals and long-term care facilities.