

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP have responded to a plea from a mother waiting for answers about the death of her daughter -- but they're not making any promises.

Mona Bernard found the body of her daughter, 22-year-old Cassidy Bernard, inside a home in Waycobah, N.S. on Oct. 24, 2018.

“She was so beautiful. She was lying there, but someone had made up her face and put makeup on her, and how I know that is because she never wore blue makeup,” Mona Bernard told CTV Atlantic. “Whoever did the job didn’t know she never wore blue makeup, and she was tucked in.”

Almost one year later, the young woman’s death remains a mystery, and her family has yet to hear a cause from the medical examiner.

On Wednesday, the Mounties say they look forward to providing answers to the Bernard family when they can -- but there's no timeline at this point.

“I think it’s fair for people to assume it’s been a fairly complex investigation, just based on the length of time that we’ve been working on it,” said Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Police have confirmed Cassidy Bernard’s death is considered suspicious, but no arrests have been made.

"We don't have any information to provide on the investigation right now," said Clarke. "What we can say is the investigation is quite active and we do look forward to being able to provide an update to the public on the results of our investigation, but there's not a lot we can say right now."

Mona Bernard says the waiting and wondering is taking a toll on her and her family, and that social media is making the matters worse.

“There was a Facebook post and here we are all happy and everything, and then we see this Facebook post and we go right back down,” she said.

Cassidy Bernard left behind twin girls, who are now 17 months old, and in the care of their grandmother.

Mona Bernard says she hopes justice for her daughter will come soon.

"To have her taken like this, it's not fair; it's not fair at all.”