Additional traffic, transit impacts begin in Halifax due to Cogswell District project

A section of Barrington Street in downtown Halifax is now closed as part of the next phase of the Cogswell District project.

Barrington is fully closed from Upper Water Street to Duke Street.

A news release from the city says the closure is expected to last about six months to allow crews to realign and regrade the street.

The final overpass from the former Cogswell Interchange will also be removed.

“A section of the new Cogswell Street will be temporarily connected to Barrington Street at Upper Water Street, which will allow for the re-opening of Albemarle Street and will reconnect a key east-west corridor downtown,” reads the release.

“With the closure of Barrington Street, access to Hotel Halifax will be from a new driveway off Cogswell Street.”

Transit impacts

A new Halifax Transit hub will also be built on Barrington Street, and the four bus bays in front of Scotia Square are being temporarily relocated.

The impacted bus bays are being moved to:

Granville Street before Duke Street (Bay 1)

Barrington Street before George Street (Bay 2)

Albemarle Street before Duke Street (Bay 3)

Barrington Street before Prince Street (Bay 4)

The release says transit users will be “significantly impacted” and 30 routes passing through the area are being rerouted.

A full list of the affected routes and a map of the new bus bays can be found on the Halifax Transit website.

The city anticipates the new transit hub will be open by end of year.

It is set to include new heated shelters, more seating, wider sidewalks and a layover space for passengers and buses.

