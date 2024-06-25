Snoop Dogg-signed vest being auctioned to raise money for Hope Blooms in Halifax

ATLANTIC
    A one-of-a-kind piece of Snoop Dogg-themed clothing will soon be hitting an online auction, but one thing makes this denim vest extra special: a signature from the Dogg himself.

    After Snoop Dogg’s recent visit to Halifax on his Cali to Canada tour, the California-based rapper has been the talk of the town.

    All of the proceeds from the auction are set to go to Hope Blooms, a youth-run social enterprise bringing youth together with the community based out of North End Halifax.

    The artist behind the hand-painted piece, Jenn Glass, says she’s grateful to see the pieces garner so much community support, and is excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community.

    Bids for the vest are taking place online, and as of Tuesday the top bid on the vest is $550.

