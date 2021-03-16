HALIFAX -- Booking an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine has been a frustrating experience for many Nova Scotians.

"After 34 calls in a day, anybody would get discouraged," said 87-year-old Robert Henderson.

Anyone 80 and older who was born between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 is eligible to book an appointment at a community clinic for a COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia. However, many Nova Scotians say they are still having trouble booking that appointment.

"As of Monday night, all community clinic appointments for this week are booked. In fact, almost all the 13,000 appointments we opened for March are booked," said Premier Iain Rankin.

Robert Henderson has been unable to book a shot even though he wants to get vaccinated.

"I've got to because of my wife being in a long-term care home," he said.

"I would say that the vaccine rollout problems with regards to the website are actually a microcosm of a larger problem that's been happening in the health care system for several years, really the last decade, which is a real challenge to modernize the record keeping and the information technology side of things," said Chris Parsons with the Nova Scotia Health Coalition.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending the AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to those 65 and older. How that factors into Nova Scotia's Immunization plan is unclear.

"I have a conversation with my team tomorrow morning about how to move forward with this new information," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health said Tuesday.

Nova Scotians aged 63 and 64 are now able to book an appointment for one of the 13,000 AstraZeneca shots.

But again, there were issues with booking an appointment to get the vaccine.

"There were some people frustrated very first thing this morning but again that was corrected very quickly and we now have 6,000 people who have successfully used that," said Strang.

As of March 15, Nova Scotia has administered 50,144 doses of vaccine. More than 16,000 of them, second doses.

"The province has to get their act together.I mean there's just no reason why at this stage we're towards the bottom of the country," said Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston.

He says it's taking too long to get shots in the arms of Nova Scotians.

"People are seeing their loved ones in other jurisdictions get the vaccination they're seeing their age group in other jurisdictions around the world even get their vaccination and they just want to know when they can get theirs," said Houston.