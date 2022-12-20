Alerts issued for Maritimes ahead of Friday storm that risks power outages

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all three Maritime provinces for Friday afternoon into Saturday.

During that time, Environment Canada cautions that “the potential exists for strong winds accompanied by significant amounts of rain which may also impact travel,” and that, “utility outages are possible with this system.”

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes on Tuesday. (Kalin Mitchell/CTV)

There are indications that widespread peak gusts from the southeast could exceed 80, 90, and even 100 km/h in the Maritimes Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Comparable weather scenarios that have happened in the past have been associated with power outages in the region.

Along with being prepared for a possible outage, I would also recommend that holiday decorations be secured or brought inside to prevent damage or loss.

The strong wind will diminish and turn southwesterly through the day Saturday.

Wind strength increases Friday afternoon into Friday night. The strong wind poses a risk of power outages. (Kalin Mitchell/CTV)

Primarily a rain event for a large portion of the region, rain totals could range from 20 to 60 mm. Downpours within the rain could lead to a risk of hydroplaning conditions on roads and localized flooding.

A turn from rain to some accumulating snow Saturday morning can’t be ruled out yet. That would be most likely in New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island.

The storm is expected to bring some heavy rain into the region Friday night and early Saturday morning. A turn to some accumulating snow before the rain clears can’t be ruled out. (Kalin Mitchell/CTV)

The stormy weather also poses some hazards to coastal areas. South-facing shorelines of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia are advised that a run of spring tides and large waves could pose a storm surge risk Friday night into Saturday.

Prince Edward Island is advised to expect higher-than-normal water levels near the high tide on Saturday. Coastal erosion and damage are listed as a risk for the bay of Chaleur and the Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick late Friday into Saturday with the highest risk Saturday afternoon.

Large waves, onshore winds, and high tides may contribute to storm surge conditions along parts of the coast Friday night into Saturday. (Kalin Mitchell/CTV)

This is a large and sprawling storm system. Severe weather impacts are expected from Atlantic Canada west into Quebec and Ontario. If travelling that area Friday through Saturday, be aware that roads, ferry services and airports could all be impacted for periods of time.

Updates to come through the week.