HALIFAX -- All post-secondary students entering Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada will be tested for COVID-19.

Premier Stephen McNeil made the announcement during a news conference in Halifax on Thursday following consultation with the office of the chief medical officer of health.

The COVID-19 testing requirement applies to all university and NSCC students arriving in Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region, effective immediately. Those students must still self-isolate for 14 days.

Students from Atlantic Canada will only need to self-isolate if they had travelled outside the Atlantic region in the past 14 days, before arriving in Nova Scotia.

Students who are currently self-isolating will also be tested for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health is setting up additional testing centres where needed to test students.

Students will be tested at three times during their 14-day isolation period. Even if a student tests negative for the virus, they will still be required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Students cannot attend in-person classes until their testing and self-isolation are complete and they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Universities and the NSCC will contact students directly with information about testing.

This is a developing story. More to come.