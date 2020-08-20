HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia now has six active cases of COVID-19 after the province reported another new case of the disease on Thursday.

The latest case was identified in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone. It is under investigation by Public Health.

No other details about the case have been released.

Nova Scotia’s five other active cases of COVID-19 are located in the northern zone.

The province also reported Thursday that one person is in hospital as a result of COVID-19. The province did not say whether the person is the latest case identified Wednesday, or one of the other active cases identified within the last week.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 575 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 69,762 negative test results.

There are now 1,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,007 cases are considered resolved and 64 people have died, leaving six active cases in the province.

Among the 64 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. The outbreak at Northwood is considered resolved.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 908 cases

northern zone: 62 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURES

Meanwhile, health officials are advising of potential exposures to COVID-19 at two locations in Truro, N.S.

Customers who visited Murphy's Fish and Chips on Esplanade Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 may have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who visited the 102 (Colchester) Wing Royal Canadian Air Force Assocation on Cottage Street from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 may also have been exposed to COVID-19.

People who visited those locations on the specified dates should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms should call 811 for assessment.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Aug. 23.