Amalgamation issues fanned the flame for Oak Bay Fire Dept. mass resignation

The majority of the Oak Bay Fire Department has resigned. (Courtesy: Carla Miner Brown) The majority of the Oak Bay Fire Department has resigned. (Courtesy: Carla Miner Brown)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island