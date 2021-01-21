HALIFAX -- Amateur Weatherman Frankie MacDonald is perhaps one of the Maritimes' best-known personalities, but not everyone has had the chance to meet his father.

Frank MacDonald Senior has kept a low profile while his son has risen to fame thanks to his online videos.

"My father raised me when I was really young, when I was a little boy," said Frankie.

Frank Senior recently lost his job working as a building superintendent in Halifax. He says the situation has left him with no money and 10 days to get out of his apartment.

Frankie decided to use his local fame, creating a GoFundMe page to try to help his dad out.

"Well it makes me feel pretty good. Since Monday night, I was almost in tears here," said Frank Senior.

In less than 24-hours, the fundraiser exceeded its original goal of $5,000.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe was sitting at just over $6,000.

"I think it's a miracle and a blessing, and there's a lot of good people out there in the world," said Frank Senior.

Frank Senior says he's hoping to use the money to find a new place to live. He also plans to pay for things like groceries and other essential items until he get back on his feet.

"As Frankie said, I wouldn't be able to come see him in April. I'd have to lose my car," said Frank Senior.

Thanks to the generosity shown on the GoFundMe page, not only will Frank Senior be able to make his April trip, he'll now be able to thank Frankie for his efforts in person.

Frank Senior says it doesn't surprise him that Frankie was there for him in a time of need.

"He's a great son and a wonderful young man," said Frank Senior.