An epic adventure: British amputees wrap up visit to Cape Breton

(Left to right) British amputees Marc Pitman & Paul Clark at the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S. (CTV/Ryan Macdonald) (Left to right) British amputees Marc Pitman & Paul Clark at the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S. (CTV/Ryan Macdonald)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island