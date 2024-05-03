'It means a lot': Cape Breton Eagles receive warm welcome after season-ending semi-final loss

The Cape Breton Eagles received a warm welcome when the team landed at the JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport Friday after losing their Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semi-final series against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

"This playoff run was special,” said Cam Squires, who led the Eagles in playoff scoring.

With a 2-1 overtime loss in Baie-Comeau, Que. Thursday night, a post-season that captivated the Island came to an end with a 4-1 series loss to the top-ranked Drakkar.

"Obviously, just a lot of emotions. It's been a pretty long run here,” said team captain Zach Biggar, one of three overage players who will now graduate from major junior hockey.

The Eagles playoff-run included four consecutive sellout crowds at Sydney's Centre 200, which marked a complete turnaround for a team that started the year playing in a half-empty rink.

"It means a lot,” Squires said of the fan support.

“Everybody's right behind us, they've been here with us the whole way. It's been a very special last month here in Cape Breton."

While Baie-Comeau proved too strong in the semi-final, this year’s Eagles team captivated fans with their grit and team play.

"It's awesome. We have a bunch of brothers here,” said Biggar.

“We're all close in the room, we all love each other, so it makes it a lot more special."

Looking ahead to the future, the team now has the first-overall pick in the Q-League draft next month.

As well, most of the players who were part of this playoff run are eligible to return next season.

"As sad as yesterday was, it's a bright future here on the Island,” said Eagles fan Wes Stubbert, one of four super fans, known as “The Unofficials,” who dressed as referees and rallied the home crowd throughout the postseason.

The team says season ticket sales for next year are already looking to outperform this year's numbers.

"Seeing that rink filled, seeing the excitement in the crowd, the excitement in the kids, I mean, that's why we do this,” said fellow “Unofficial” Brad Fraser.

While this season has come to an end for the Eagles, the hope is that the spark of excitement ignited by the team’s playoff run can be built upon next season.

"They can expect big things, and we're going to deliver a championship here to Cape Breton,” said Squires.

"It's sad to see it end, but I'm happy it happened,” Biggar added.

