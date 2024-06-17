Annapolis Valley walking trail reopens to public after N.S. Power pauses fence construction

A popular walking trail in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley has reopened to the community after Nova Scotia Power briefly cut off public access to install a fence.

The power utility, which owns the land, was in the process of installing a 100 ft. fence near the trail located along the Gaspereau River.

Nova Scotia Power now says it has paused its construction in order to engage and work with locals in hopes to come to a solution on what's important to the local community and safety concerns around its hydro site.

"While we aren’t making any changes at the site right now, there continue to be signs cautioning about the hazards at the site, so people are aware," said Jacqueline Foster, senior communications advisor with Nova Scotia Power.

The river is often used for tubing and swimming. According to Foster, there have been injuries reported on the trail and in the water.

The Gaspereau River is pictured in Nova Scotia. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)

Originally, Nova Scotia Power planned to fence off the entire trail, but that has since changed to strictly fencing off the canal.

Nova Scotia Power previously placed an advertisement in a local paper informing the community of its intention to limit access to authorized personnel only.

Some community members who were unhappy about the utility’s plans say the trail is the safest option.

“Our highways are in bad shape. We have no sidewalks and particularly with an aging population, this is the only place in this community to safely walk,” said Nancy McBay, who lives a few minutes from the trail.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.