    Halifax police arrest man who allegedly used hammer, bat in gas station robberies

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    RCMP arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly used a hammer and a bat in three separate gas station robberies across Nova Scotia on Monday.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Mobil Gas Bar on Elm Street in Truro around 10:20 p.m. They learned a man armed with a bat demanded cash and fled the scene with a woman in a white SUV.

    Twenty minutes later, officers responded to a robbery at a Petro Canada gas station in Elmsdale. A man with a hammer allegedly demanded cash and left in a white SUV.

    At 10:59 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Mobil Gas Station at 1748 Bedford Highway. They learned a man with a hammer took cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets before leaving in a white SUV.

    On Tuesday, police spotted a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the suspect SUV on Highway 103 around 4:30 a.m. They arrested the driver and passenger, and seized a bat and a hammer.

    Kyle Jeffrey Rogers, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of:

    • robbery
    • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
    • disguise with intent
    • operation of a conveyance while prohibited

    Sarah Dawn Godfrey, 35, also faces one count of robbery.

