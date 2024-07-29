Anne Murray reminisces about successful career as her hometown centre marks 35 years

Although Anne Murray – a Canadian singer of pop, country and adult contemporary music for 50 years – retired nearly two decades ago, a yearly ritual still draws dozens of fans to her hometown.

“It's been so long since I’ve performed that I sometimes forget that I did, and I have to be reminded, and these people remind me,” Murray said during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

“They’re all great people. They come from everywhere, all over the place and it’s just nice to see them. Many of them have been here close to every year. So, it’s great.”

The annual event marks the anniversary of the Anne Murray Centre located in Springhill, N.S.

The non-profit organization highlights the incredible life and times of the four-time Grammy award-winning singer. It features a comprehensive collection of memorabilia including awards, photographs, and costumes chronicling Murray's journey from her early days in Nova Scotia to becoming an internationally acclaimed artist.

Murray says she still remembers the day the centre first opened 35 years ago.

“It was very chaotic, I know that. But there was a lot of fanfare, we had Mounties in uniform, parades and all kinds of things. It was a big day for everybody and it was very exciting,” she said.

“And my kids were there, too. They were old enough to appreciate it although they were shaking their heads.”

Anne Murray is seen at the opening of her centre in Springhill, N.S., on July 28, 1989.

This year’s anniversary held on Saturday included a Q&A and meet-and-greet.

It was an emotional moment for Mary Jeffries from Fredericton.

“It has been a life-long dream to meet her. I know it's kind of silly to say, but she came around the corner and I started to cry, and then I talked to her and I cried,” said Jeffries.

Richard Todd Canton from Truro, N.S., says he’s been a fan of Murray’s for her entire career. He still remembers when the centre opened on July 28, 1989.

“They said that their goal was to have the centre open for 10 years to recoup any money and everything that they were investing. Well, they've done that and more,” he said.

Richard Todd Canton of Truro, N.S., is pictured as he attends the 35TH anniversary of the Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., on July 27, 2024. (Katie Kelly/CTV Atlantic)

Some fans attending Saturday’s event travelled across the globe, including from the United Kingdom, Australia and Norway.

John McGowan made the trip from Buffalo, New York.

“I am wearing a tracksuit that's a replica from the Anne Murray Centre that was once used in a photo shoot for Anne Murray's ‘Where Do You Go When You Dream’ album from 1981.”

Anne Murray fan John McGowan from Buffalo, N.Y., is seen attending an Anne Murray meet and greet event in Springhill, N.S., for the second time. (Katie Kelly/CTV Atlantic)

All those in attendance this year shared one thing in common: a united love for Anne Murray.

“She's just amazing. She has a beautiful voice. She's so human. She seems so kind,” said Lynne Dionne of Bedford, N.S.

“Her down-to-earth sense of life, her smooth alto voice, just the way her music has gotten me through some tough times,” said Wendy LeBlanc of Dartmouth, N.,S., who says she also attended the very first meet-and-greet. “She's never forgotten she's a Nova Scotian, bottom line.”

“To think from a small town and to us just singing in high school together and look what she’s done,” said Geraldine Charters, who says she went to high school with Murray.

Murray says when deciding to open the centre, her hometown was top-of-mind.

“When we opened this place, it was really to give back to the town which has had its hard luck. I grew up here, I loved growing up here and so that was my idea and it's still going 35 years,” said Murray.

As far as what the Maritimes mean to her, she says it will always be known as “home.”

“I always dreamt of going home one day and wanted to make it happen. So here I am and this is where I’ll stay,” she said.

Recent Junos appearance

Just a few months ago, Murray made an appearance at the Juno Awards in Halifax. She said it was wonderful how she was received when she walked on stage.

“Had it been anywhere else but Halifax, I probably would have turned the invitation down but you know, it was only 10 minutes from my house and it was kind of fun,” she said.

“It surprised me actually the entrance and everybody standing, I just went, ‘Oh, what’s the fuss?’ But it was wonderful.”

Anne Murray prepares to present the award for group of the year at the Juno awards, in Halifax on March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Throughout her career, Murray has collaborated with many people, including K.D. Lang, Shania Twain and Celine Dion.

She says she feels accomplished with her career.

“I’ve done it and that’s the way I think about my whole career. I’ve done it and I’ve moved on to another chapter in my life,” she said.

A day in the life of Murray

These days, Murray says she focuses on staying healthy, all while enjoying herself.

“Well, I stay fit for one thing. I either swim or I work out. I have a trainer twice a week. I play golf. When you get to be my age, it takes a lot to keep you upright, so you have to keep moving so I do lot’s of that,” she said.

