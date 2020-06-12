HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, but it's another employee at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

The person is in their 40s and this brings the province's total of active cases to 28, the province said in a news release.

It's the second day in a row an employee at the hospital has tested positive. The two new cases announced Thursday are people who work at the hospital.

The total of confirmed cases is 154, with 125 having recovered – including three people who are part of the most recent outbreak in the Campbellton region (Zone 5). All but one of the province's active cases is in Zone 5 and the other is a temporary foreign worker in the Moncton area.

Among the active cases, five people are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. One person – 84-year-old Daniel Ouellette -- has died from COVID-19. He was a resident of Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, N.B.

As of Friday, New Brunswick public health workers have completed 36,125 tests.

"When outbreaks occur, it reminds us that we need to continue our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "We need to maintain physical distancing and practise good hygiene everywhere we go to avoid new outbreaks. We can be kind and continue to support each other through this pandemic."

Anyone who is showing two of the following symptoms should contact Tele-Care 811 or a primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38 C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.