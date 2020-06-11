HALIFAX -- Two employees of the Campbellton Regional Hospital are the latest cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The province reported the new cases in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

One of the employees is in their 30s and the other is in their 40s.

"All of the stakeholders at the Campbellton Regional Hospital are mobilized to ensure that everything is in place to provide quality care and ensure the safety of patients and staff," said Gilles Lanteigne, chief executive officer of Vitalité Health Network. "Our processes are in place, our staff are trained and have the personal protective equipment they need to do their jobs. I am confident that we will get through these difficult times."

The two cases increase the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 153 but the number of active cases remains the same – at 29 -- as two people have recovered from the virus.

Twenty-eight of the 29 active cases are in Zone 5 (the Campbellton region) and there has been one death. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Thursday, the province has completed 35,753 tests.

"This is an evolving situation at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and everyone must watch for symptoms since COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed today under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38 C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.