Health officials in New Brunswick have confirmed another case of measles in the Saint John area, bringing the total number of cases to nine.

The New Brunswick government says the latest case was confirmed late Monday and is linked to a previous confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

This comes after three new cases were confirmed earlier Monday. Two of those cases were linked to the school, while the third was related to a visit to the emergency room at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Public Health says anyone who was at the ER on the following dates may have been exposed to the measles:

May 19: 10:45 p.m. to 1:35 a.m.

May 22: 8 p.m. to 11:05 p.m.

May 24: 9:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

May 25: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, public health officials issued a directive advising staff and students at Kennebecasis Valley High School that they must receive a measles booster shot if they want to continue working and studying at the school.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said about 950 students and staff had been given the vaccine by Monday afternoon.

District school officials have also cancelled a number of out-of-province class trips as a result of the outbreak.

Russell said measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease and vaccination is the best possible protection.

In New Brunswick, the vaccine that protects against measles is free of charge for babies aged 12 and 18 months. Adults born in 1970 or later can receive free measles, mumps and rubella vaccines if they have not already had two doses. Adults born before 1970 are considered immune to measles.

Early symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough or tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days, a red rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

Russell said anyone who believes they have symptoms should call 811 to get advice on what to do. She said anyone who potentially has the measles should not show up at an emergency department or their doctor's office unannounced.

With files from The Canadian Press