HALIFAX -- A man is dead after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Highway 104 in the Antigonish, N.S. area Thursday afternoon.

The RCMP responded to the collision near exit 32 around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the man was exiting his vehicle when he was struck by the westbound tractor-trailer. Police say the truck driver wasn’t able to avoid him.

The 42-year-old Antigonish man died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

Westbound traffic was closed between exits 32 and 33 for several hours while RCMP and a collision analyst attended the scene.

The highway reopened at 11 p.m.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.