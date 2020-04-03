Antigonish man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer on Highway 104
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 10:36AM ADT Last Updated Friday, April 3, 2020 11:21AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A man is dead after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Highway 104 in the Antigonish, N.S. area Thursday afternoon.
The RCMP responded to the collision near exit 32 around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the man was exiting his vehicle when he was struck by the westbound tractor-trailer. Police say the truck driver wasn’t able to avoid him.
The 42-year-old Antigonish man died at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured.
Westbound traffic was closed between exits 32 and 33 for several hours while RCMP and a collision analyst attended the scene.
The highway reopened at 11 p.m.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.