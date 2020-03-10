HALIFAX -- Three people are facing charges after they were allegedly caught driving while impaired in Antigonish County over the weekend.

Police say all three arrests were made within just over eight hours.

The RCMP say the first incident happened Friday and involved a serious collision.

Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Lochaber, N.S. around 4 p.m.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old driver from Caledonia, N.S., was arrested and supplied a blood sample.

He is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

At 11:30 p.m., an RCMP officer in Frasers Mills, N.S., stopped an oncoming vehicle because the driver failed to dim his headlights.

Police suspected that the 30-year-old man from Ashdale, N.S., was impaired by alcohol. They say he refused a demand for roadside screening and was arrested.

Police say a female passenger was also arrested after she allegedly interfered with the man’s arrest.

Both were taken to the Antigonish RCMP detachment and held in custody overnight.

The driver is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and refusal of a roadside screening device demand, while the passenger is facing a charge of cbstruction.

Both are due to appear in Antigonish provincial court on April 29.

The third incident happened just after midnight, when RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver leaving St. Francis Xavier University.

Police found the vehicle, which was running, and say the man was sitting in the driver’s seat with open liquor.

The 56-year-old man from Antigonish was arrested and taken to the local RCMP detachment, where he provided breath samples.

Police say the man is facing charges of impaired care and control of a conveyance and care and control of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

He was released and is due to appear in Antigonish provincial court on April 15.