Maritime gas prices increase for first time in more than a month

    Gas prices increased in all three Maritime provinces Friday morning for the first time in more than a month.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax area increased 0.8 cents. The new minimum price is 152.6 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the minimum price of regular-self serve is now 154.6 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices in the Halifax area increased by 1.5 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 157.9 cents per litre.

    The new price of diesel is 159.8 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

    Prince Edward Island

    On P.E.I., the minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline went up 3.5 cents. Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 159.2 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel did not change on the island. The minimum price remains 165.1 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick increased by 2.2 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 154.5 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel is up 0.3 cents. The new maximum price for diesel is 161.2 cents per litre.

