Residents of a nursing home in Cape Breton experienced a step back in time Tuesday afternoon.

A local car club gave them a chance to view their antique automobiles and that rekindled some good old memories.

As a 1937 Ford Coupe rolls into the parking lot, residents at Victoria Haven Nursing Home in Glace Bay are ready for a trip down memory lane.

"Lots of memories," says resident Gwen Rocket. "They were the good old days."

Billy Cooke is another resident of Victoria Haven who is 82.

"It brings back memories from years back," Cooke says. "It's fun is right. It's very nice to see them. It's a treat to see those cars."

It's a treat that many here look forward too, including members of the Cape Breton Antique and Custom Car Club.

"It makes your day, not only your day, it makes your week," says Bill Corbett, a member of the car club. "Anybody that has ill health or something like that, it brightens them up. The same with the people in the club doing this event."

It's the fourth year in a row the car club and its members have been bringing their antique automobiles to residents here, who otherwise wouldn't have a chance to see them.

"As we all get older, reminiscing is important and this is a very big part of it," says Joanne White, the recreation coordinator at Victoria Haven. "They'll be talking about this for days."

The Cape Breton Antique and Custom Car Club members attended more than 40 events throughout the year.

In November, they'll celebrate their 40th anniversary together.

This is one event they have marked on their calendar and it's a chance to sit and share stories.

"A lot of them mention that their dad or grandfather had a car similar to them and different colours," Corbett says. "It brings back the memories of their cars or trucks that they had from days ago."

Each year the event continues to grow and there's no doubt it's a popular one.

More antique and custom cars arrived later in the evening and residents presented the car club members with a cake as a way of saying thank you.

"The interest is astounding from residents and staff has been out here taking pictures as well," White said. "I think it's just a nice thing everyone experiences."

It was a blast from the past that left everyone here smiling.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.