TRURO -- An offender on a temporary absence from the minimum-security unit at the Nova Institute for Women failed to return on Friday.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Laura Jane Stanley-Smith failed to return to a community-based residential facility in Truro.

The CSC immediately contacted the Truro Police Service and a warrant for her arrest was issued. The offender had been in the community after being granted an unescorted temporary absence.

Stanley-Smith is 24 years old, five-foot-three inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She has a fair complexion, blue eyes and long brown hair. She has piercings in her nose, ears, lip and tongue. She is serving a five-year, four-month and 21-day sentence for armed robbery, robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laura Jane Stanley-Smith is asked to contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.