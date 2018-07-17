

An armed robbery suspect has been arrested in the Bedford area following a manhunt.

The RCMP say there was an armed robbery in the Tantallon, N.S., area Tuesday morning.

A suspect vehicle crashed and ended up in a ditch off Exit 3b on Highway 102, near Hammonds Plains Road, and one suspect was taken into custody.

Police said Tuesday morning that another suspect was believed to be in the Bedford Hills area and may be armed.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, where officers were seen walking through the neighbourhood with their guns drawn, for several hours Tuesday morning. Police has asked residents to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area while they searched for the suspect.

The second suspect was arrested in the Bedford Hills area and taken into custody shortly after 12 p.m.