Arrest made in 2021 Cape Breton murder

Cape Breton police say they have made an arrest for the murder of David Sheppard, who was killed in Glace Bay, N.S., in January 2021.

The regional police say Stephen Troy MacDonald, 42, is facing charges for second-degree murder and break and enter with intent.

On Jan. 18, 2021, David Sheppard, 51, was assaulted in his home. The suspect fled the scene and Sheppard was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

He died nine days later from his injuries.

MacDonald was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Tuesday to face charges.

