ArriveCan removal prompts relief, indifference on N.B. and Maine border
Saturday’s removal of the ArriveCan mandate is prompting a range of reactions, from relief to indifference, at one of New Brunswick and Maine’s busiest border crossings.
People arriving at the Canadian border are no longer required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, via the ArriveCan app, or be subject to random mandatory COVID-19 tests.
As well, unvaccinated travellers will no longer be required to isolate once entering Canada.
“I’m so happy,” says Wayne Ganong. “I’m on cloud nine because I don’t have any more obstacles to get over, or hurdles.”
Ganong says he only made one trip from St. Stephen, N.B. to Calais, Maine with the ArriveCan requirement in effect. He says he never made another attempt because of trouble returning to Canada.
“I have a flip phone which is ancient and I couldn't answer all the questions and so forth,” says Ganong. “I had a bad experience, and so did 14 other seniors who came in the same day I did. Because what they were told, and what they had to have, wasn't what they thought.”
When the ArriveCan requirements took effect Nov. 30, 2021 at Canadian border crossings, several residents – particularly seniors – found they hadn’t filled the forms out correctly.
Staff at the public library in Calais, Maine, were overwhelmed in their attempts to help stranded travellers. The ArriveCan app also impacted events from proceeding between both communities.
St. Stephen resident Paulette Parker was reluctant to fill out an ArriveCan form, but now says she’s eager to cross the border.
“I have relatives in Bangor,” says Parker. “I have sisters there and I have a nephew.”
Some in the St. Stephen area already made a pledge months ago to stay on the Canadian side of the border, regardless of any ArriveCan changes.
“For whatever reasons, I choose to stay in Canada,” says St. Stephen resident Levonne Hastey. “Everything I want is here.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Before and after photos lay bare Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
Aerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
In wake of Fiona, Canadian Red Cross registers 40,000 people for emergency funding
After supporting shelter operations in Atlantic Canada for the first week following Fiona, the Canadian Red Cross is shifting its efforts to a new task: helping the provinces distribute emergency funds.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial adapted into a new film
Mere months after a judge handed down a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the courtroom drama has been adapted into a film by streaming service Tubi called 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.'
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates
As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.
Toronto
-
Thousands of people protest in freedom rally for Iran near Toronto today
It's estimated that thousands of protestors marched in a freedom rally in Richmond Hill, Ont. Saturday afternoon in response to the death of an Iranian woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
-
Lawyer for Toronto councillor Michael Thompson in sexual assault case steps away
The lawyer who was acting on behalf of long city councillor Michael Thompson when he was charged in a sexual assault investigation has stepped away from the case.
-
This is how Ontario’s new minimum wage compares to the rest of Canada
The province’s minimum wage rose on Saturday, and while Ontarians got a raise, it isn’t the highest rate in the country.
Calgary
-
Prices climb at the pumps as provincial fuel tax partially returns
Alberta’s fuel tax has been partially reinstated to gas stations across the province, as oil dipped below $90 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate.
-
Five years later: Waterton Lakes National Park plan considers fire recovery
Like the land itself, a new management plan for Waterton Lakes National Park is marked by a powerful wildfire that tore through the southern Alberta park five years ago.
-
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
Montreal
-
Anti-CAQ protesters gather in Francois Legault's riding to denounce health measures
More than a thousand protesters opposed to COVID-19 public health measures met in L'Assomption in front of the constituency office of outgoing Premier François Legault Saturday.
-
Body of a man found in a Montreal recycling bin, police investigating 27th homicide of 2022
The body of a man was found lifeless in a recycling bin on Doctor Penfield Ave. in Montreal on Friday evening, and police confirmed that they are investigating the 27th homicide of 2022 in Montreal.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run on Montreal highway
A motorcyclist was left in critical condition following an accident Satuday morning with a vehicle on Highway 13 northbound in Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
-
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.
-
Juniper Cafe hosts close-out sale, selling recipe book to continue legacy of community
Edmontonians lined the street outside a south-central cafe Saturday for a chance to purchase baking, furniture, and small wares and say farewell to the popular community gathering place.
Northern Ontario
-
NOSM to study cosmic radiation for the Canadian Space Agency
A partnership between Sudbury’s NOSM University and SNOLAB has researchers looking into the effects of space cosmic radiation.
-
Hwy 17 closed near Wawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Highway 552 at Goulais Bay and Highway 101 near Wawa due to a collision.
-
Sudbury school honours resilience recognizes learning from the past
Students across the country honoured the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday and kids at one Sudbury elementary school also celebrated a Canadian athlete's legacy.
London
-
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
‘Focus on affordability,’ locals head to the polls in Central Elgin
Advanced polls opened on Oct 1. to locals looking to get their vote in early and skip the long lines.
-
Some road access restricted in Goderich, Ont. in response to possible unsanctioned car rally
Vehicle access to Courthouse Square in Goderich, Ont. has been restricted with barriers preventing access as police prepare for a possible illegal car rally this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's Iranian community plants trees in memory of Flight PS752
Winnipeg's Iranian community gathered in Fort Garry this weekend to plant trees in honour of the victims of Flight PS752.
-
'We got an orange sea': thousands walk through downtown Winnipeg for truth and reconciliation
Thousands of people marked Canada's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a walk through downtown Winnipeg Friday.
-
Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a deceased man was found in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Tickets issued for excessive noise, open alcohol as police monitor post-Panda Game festivities
As of 8 p.m., Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers had issued 85 tickets for open alcohol, 11 tickets worth $1,000 each for excessive noise and arrested two people, including one for excessive noise, in connection to Panda Game festivities.
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
-
Redblacks fire head coach after three wins in 14 games this season
The Redblacks announced Paul LaPolice has been relieved of his duties hours after the club returned from Vancouver following a 34-19 loss to the BC Lions.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
-
Man trapped in garbage truck rescued by firefighters
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after a man was trapped in the bin of a garbage truck.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor spoke at anti-vaccine event where politicians were hanged in effigy, college says
A doctor is facing discipline in B.C. for spreading COVID-19 and anti-vaccine misinformation – including on one occasion when he allegedly did so against a backdrop of provincial officials hanging in effigy.
-
Advance voting begins for Vancouver election with 'daunting' ballot
The ballot in Vancouver's city election is one of the longest in the country, and voters are being encouraged to take advantage of advance polls that began opening Saturday.
-
Wildfire closes regional park in Metro Vancouver
A regional park in Coquitlam was closed Saturday to allow crews to put out a wildfire.
Regina
-
Section of Broad Street to be closed for 'roadway speed testing': Regina police
A multiple block section of Broad Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday for “roadway speed testing” according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Saskatchewan PST expansion goes into effect
The expansion of services and goods affected by Saskatchewan’s provincial sales tax (PST) has formally gone into effect on October 1st, 2022.
-
Sask. minimum wage increases to $13
Many workers in Saskatchewan are set to benefit from the province's latest minimum wage increase. The minimum pay in the province has risen to $13 an hour, effective Oct.1, 2022.
Vancouver Island
-
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
-
BC Wildfire Service warns season not yet over amid drought
Seemingly endless summer conditions in British Columbia have prompted a warning that this year's “very unique fire season” in the province is not yet over.
-
Reduced hours continue at 2 Island health-care centres
Limited staff availability has led to the further reduction of services at one Vancouver Island health-care facility and the extension of overnight closures at another.