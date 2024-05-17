Arthur Irving honoured with tribute procession around Saint John

Arthur Irving was honoured with a procession of Irving Oil vehicles around Saint John on Friday.

Irving, the company’s former president and chairman, died on Monday at the age of 93.

The tribute procession began near the Irving Oil Refinery on Grandview Avenue, and passed by Arthur Irving’s home on Mount Pleasant Avenue, before proceeding to uptown Saint John and the Irving Oil headquarters across from Kings Square.

Irving Oil employees stood outside the headquarters to watch the procession, and were joined by past employees and other city residents.

“It feels like you're losing part of your family,” said Maureen O’Hearon-Lang, a former Irving Oil employee.

A service and celebration of life for Arthur Irving will be held Saturday morning at his home, beginning at 10 a.m.

Mount Pleasant Avenue between Arrow Walk Road and Burpee Avenue will be closed in both directions to through traffic on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

