As crab fishery protest enters fourth week, N.L. minister asks union for secret vote
Newfoundland and Labrador's fisheries minister has waded into a standoff in the province's snow crab fishery by asking the harvesters union to hold a secret vote about whether a work stoppage should continue.
Derrick Bragg wrote to the president of the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union Wednesday and requested that a secret ballot be held asking each crab harvester if they are "ready and willing to go fishing now" at current prices. Harvesters from the province have refused to fish this season, saying they can't make a living off the $2.20 per pound price set early last month.
"I am aware that many harvesters are expressing frustration that they want to go fishing but fear retribution from other harvesters," Bragg wrote. "They are very concerned that the season will be lost to them."
The snow crab fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador opened in most fishing areas on April 10, but harvesters have kept their boats tied up to protest this year's price at the wharf. Last season, prices opened at $7.60 a pound.
Prices are set by a government-appointed panel that hears arguments from the FFAW and the Association of Seafood Producers, which represents fish-processing companies. Industry experts say the global snow crab market has plummeted after record-high prices during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that many sellers are still trying to sell off product from last year's catch.
The fishers union says that with wharf prices at $2.20 a pound, processors are asking harvesters to bear the brunt of the market fallout.
In his letter, Bragg noted that fishers in other provinces are out harvesting crab for prices that aren't much higher. Harvesters in Nova Scotia have been fishing for $2.25 a pound.
The FFAW said Bragg's letter is essentially asking for an illegal strike vote, adding that it undermines the union's leadership.
"Minister Bragg is directly undermining the elected leadership of the union, and it's clear he has absolutely no handle on the crisis facing this industry, let alone the basic laws governing his portfolio," Greg Pretty, the union's president, said in a news release Wednesday night.
Members of the FFAW (Fish, Food and Allied Workers) and their supporters rally at the Confederation Building in St. John's, Monday, April 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Hundreds of harvesters rallied at the provincial legislature on April 17, demanding that Bragg intervene and force the pricing panel back to negotiations.
"Instead of stepping in as a provincial regulator to change the flawed price-setting process, Minister Bragg continues to be a spectator," Pretty said Wednesday.
Snow crab is Newfoundland and Labrador's most valuable seafood export, accounting for more than half -- $883 million -- of the $1.6 billion generated by the province's fisheries in 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over alleged threats to MP Michael Chong
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
A powerful explosion Thursday at a troubled pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts left one worker missing in a building the local fire chief said was too dangerous to search.
Why some residents of a picturesque Welsh town won't be celebrating coronation day
A pretty town in Wales that staged a lavish ceremony for then Prince Charles on Canada Day in 1969 is now preparing to all but ignore the King's coronation. Read correspondent Genevieve Beauchemin's story explaining why on CTVNews.ca.
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
U.S. feds fine McDonald's franchisees with workers as young as 10
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.
Toronto
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
-
Someone let a toddler announce the TTC subway stops and people are loving it
Toronto transit riders were met with an adorable surprise this week after it appears someone let a young child announce the subway stops over the intercom.
-
Fire breaks out in classroom at east Toronto school
A fire broke out in a classroom at an elementary school in Toronto's east end late Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan
Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.
-
Prescribed burn near Banff out of control: Parks Canada
A prescribed burn by Parks Canada near the town of Banff soon got out of control, creating some tense moments Wednesday night.
-
Wranglers fall short in 3-2 loss at Abbotsford
The Calgary Wranglers were hoping to advance to the next round of the AHL playoffs last night, but the Abbotsford Canucks had different ideas.
Montreal
-
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
-
This Montreal restaurant is paying staff an $80,000 salary
Like many industries, the restaurant sector is rethinking how it's doing things and one Montreal eatery is offering attractive salaries
-
STM hiring 60 new workers to improve safety, cleanliness in Montreal's metro system
As safety complaints about Montreal's public transit system increase, the STM announced it will hire 60 new employees to improve security and cleanliness within the metro network.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police seize 11 guns, $219K in cocaine-trafficking investigation
Edmonton police showed off a seizure of 11 guns and $219,000 in cash Thursday while officers continued to look for three suspects in a drug and gang investigation.
-
Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan
Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.
-
Wildfires force more evacuations, alerts across central and northern Alberta
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
-
Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup
A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.
-
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
London
-
Car strikes house in north London
One person was hurt and an arrest has been made after a car struck a house Thursday morning. Police say the driver and passenger fled from the car on foot and were found not far away by officers.
-
Public healthcare advocates booted from MPP’s office entrance
Members of the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) were asked to leave an area near the entrance of Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Rob Flack's office on Thursday. They were a few minutes away from starting a news conference to gauge public opinions on for-profit healthcare.
-
Homeowner assaulted, axe and handheld torch stolen
An investigation in Huron County is ongoing after an attempted home invasion where a torch and axe were stolen, according to police. Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a home owner in Dinsley Terrace in Clinton found a man in his garage.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged
An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
'We can't afford it': High gas prices keeping RV owners parked
High gas prices throughout the province is keeping RV owners parked, forcing them to put the brakes on their vacation plans.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
-
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
A teen driver was hospitalized after the stolen car she was driving slammed into a west Ottawa home.
-
Police officer forbidden from wearing uniform during Ottawa school visit
An Ottawa school board policy that forbids visiting police officers from wearing their uniforms is causing a political firestorm, with Premier Doug Ford calling for it to be reversed.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. community evacuated as wildfire approaches
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Clearwater Dene Nation late Wednesday night as a wildfire approached the community.
-
Sask. health minister touts online reporting of hospital wait times — but link doesn't work
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defended against accusations that the province isn’t transparent about hospital capacity, by reading out the website address where users can see emergency room wait times — but the link doesn’t work.
-
Gordon Lightfoot found part of his 'characteristic sound' from Sask. guitarist
Many music fans are remembering Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday. Residents in the Prince Albert, Sask. area are also remembering a talented musician who played with him.
Vancouver
-
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has sped up snowmelt in the mountains, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in several areas of the province's southern Interior.
-
Surrey RCMP seek public's help in search of man wanted for kidnapping, assault
Mounties in Surrey are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted on "serious" charges, including kidnapping, assault and unlawful confinement.
-
B.C. resort celebrates reemergence of 2 Grizzly bears from hibernation
For the 22nd year in a row, two Grizzly bears living at a popular B.C. resort have reemerged from hibernation.
Regina
-
Regina home sales slow for 4th consecutive month, realtors' association
According to new numbers from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), Regina's year-over-year sales activity slowed for a fourth consecutive month.
-
Sask. health minister touts online reporting of hospital wait times — but link doesn't work
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defended against accusations that the province isn’t transparent about hospital capacity, by reading out the website address where users can see emergency room wait times — but the link doesn’t work.
-
Gordon Lightfoot found part of his 'characteristic sound' from Sask. guitarist
Many music fans are remembering Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday. Residents in the Prince Albert, Sask. area are also remembering a talented musician who played with him.
Vancouver Island
-
Colwood man facing multiple charges after violent carjacking
An 18-year-old Colwood man is facing a raft of charges, including assault causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle and assaulting a police officer, after a taxicab was violently carjacked last month.
-
Attending King Charles III's coronation a 'dream come true' for Victoria woman
A Victoria woman who travelled to London for the coronation of the King and Queen Consort Camilla this Saturday says experiencing the event firsthand will be a "dream come true."
-
Water restrictions come to some island communities as B.C. Interior sees flooding
Several communities on Vancouver Island have started water restrictions as warmer temperatures and sunny weather arrive.