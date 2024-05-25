Cycling events to bring increased bicycle traffic to parts of N.B. on Sunday

With cycling events happening in both Salisbury and Saint John, N.B., on Sunday, motorists are being advised to watch out for increased bicycle traffic during certain hours.

The Salisbury Road Race will be taking place between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in the town of Salisbury with approximately 60 cyclist taking part in different timed heats.

The race will begin at the Salisbury Guardian Pharmacy on Main Street and will travel along Route 106 to Homestead Road, then along Homestead Road to Sanatorium Road.

Cyclists will then travel along Sanatorium Road to reach Salisbury Back Road, where they will complete one, or a series of loops along Route 895, Bannister Road, and then Grub Road.

In a news release, the Town of Salisbury says no road closures are anticipated during the course of the race, but motorists can expect additional bicycle traffic, which may lead to potential delays.

Saint John Cycling is hosting their season opener event at Rockwood Park on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. featuring a mountain bike poker run, BBQ and games for all ages.

Funds raised from the poker run will support the Saint John Bike Share program at the Crescent Valley Resource Centre and Carleton Community Centre.

In a news release, the president of Saint John Cycling Martin Palkovic said Saint John Cycling has put a lot of work into the trails at Rockwood Park.

"Rockwood Park is growing as a mountain bike destination, it’s one of the Crown Jewels of Saint John and we're proud to be responsible stewards."

Saint John Cycling is a volunteer organization which builds and maintains over 40 km of single track trails in Rockwood Park and advocates for safe road infrastructure for cycling.

