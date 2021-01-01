HALIFAX -- Along with a new year, several new laws are scheduled to come into effect throughout the Maritimes in early 2021. Featuring new rules concerning driving, taxes and healthcare, things will look different when it comes to the legal side of life in Atlantic Canada.

Driving while distracted is dangerous everywhere, New Brunswick is doubling the fine for the offence to $280 – and it's not the only fine that went up on Friday in the province.

The fine for driving past a school bus while its lights are flashing is doubling to $480 in N.B. The change is a relief for the CUPE 1253 union, which represents bus drivers who have been pushing for the new rule.

"[It's] just devastating to watch," said CUPE 1253 VP Region F bus driver Will Thibodeau, when interviewed by CTV Atlantic in 2019. "The close calls are too close. It affects you when you go home; it's an ongoing thought."

As of January, police in N.B. can impose zero-tolerance provisions of the law on new drivers following a standard field sobriety test. Additionally, drivers in the province, who encounter a public or private utility vehicle with flashing lights, must move over one lane and slow down to at least half the posted speed limit.

In Prince Edward Island, several tax changes are taking effect, including an increase in the low-income reduction threshold and a reduction in the small business tax. Additionally, a new $500 tax credit is available to parents and guardians to claim for their children's activities – promoting a healthy lifestyle.

In Nova Scotia, history will be made on January 18 when the province becomes the first jurisdiction in North America to adopt presumed consent for organ donation – meaning almost every resident will be considered an organ donor unless they opt out.

"It's important to me because I'm hoping it increases the number of donors in our province," said organ recipient Cindy Ryan when interviewed by CTV Atlantic in 2019. "It increases organ, and donor tissue awareness, so more [people] can benefit from the gift I've been given."

Meanwhile, throughout Canada, $1, $2, $25, $500, and $1,000 banknotes will stop being accepted as legal. However, the bills can still be redeemed for their full value directly through the Bank of Canada.