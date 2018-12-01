

CTV Atlantic





SYDNEY, N.S. -- The Atlantic Memorial Park in Sydney, Cape Breton got another big boost of federal funding on Friday.

Billed as a seaside journey of remembrance that could be unrivaled in the Maritimes or even the country – The federal government has promised $450,000 to the project,

Another $29,000 was promised from the provincial government, along with $5,000 from Membertou First Nation.

This money comes in addition to the $390,000 in federal money announced back in July.

“We’ve helped through three different departments now so far. The first phase went through Heritage Canada and this phase here has gone through ACOA and Veterans Affairs,” said Mark Eyking, MP for the Sydney- Victoria area, “We’re very proud of it, and our ministers in Ottawa are very behind this project.”

Those involved in the project say they now have enough government money to begin the first phase of the park by the spring, which includes restoration of the Chapel Point Battery that stood guard over Sydney Harbour during the First and Second World War.

It is hoped that the entire project, featuring a Vimy Ridge monument and replica battlefield, will be finished in five years.

“It’s to commemorate Canada’s wartime efforts, an educational experience that will be unmatched anywhere,” said Brian Ferguson of the Atlantic Memorial Park Society.

MP Eyking says the federal investment comes with hope the park will serve not only as a poignant war memorial, but also as a tourist attraction, ranking up there with the very best of Cape Breton.

“They think about the Cabot Trail, Louisboug, Bell Museum – the big three. I think this is going to be another cornerstone,” said Eyking.

Today’s funding also provides hop that construction contracts will be issued in the coming months.

“And this also provides tremendous momentum, and the demonstration that government is serious about helping us get there,” said Ferguson.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald