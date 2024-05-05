ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • ATV crash in South Merland, leaves one dead: N.S. RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 53-year-old Antigonish, N.S., man has died after an ATV flipped in South Merland, N.S.

    RCMP said they responded to a report of a single ATV crash off South Merland Road around 6:18 p.m. on Saturday.

    According to a news release, an ATV with two occupants was travelling north on a dirt road parallel to Highway 16 towards Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., when it crashed and rolled over.

    The driver of the ATV, a 62-year-old Upper Big Tracadie man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Antigonish by ambulance and then flown to a hospital in Halifax by EHS LifeFlight.

    The passenger of the ATV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia’s Medical Examiner Service.

