

CTV Atlantic





A person has been rescued in New Brunswick’s Fundy National Park after their ATV flipped over Friday morning.

A spokesperson from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirms the organization received a call from Parks Canada early Friday morning, asking for assistance in rescuing the injured ATV driver.

A military helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Greenwood in Nova Scotia was dispatched to the park.

The helicopter located and rescued the individual, who was then airlifted to the airport in Moncton. They were then transported to hospital by ambulance.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.