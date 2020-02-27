TIMBERLEA, NS -- Two ATV riders are facing several charges after they refused to stop for police outside of Halifax earlier this week.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, an RCMP officer was driving a police SUV in the Timerlea area and saw an ATV without headlights on driving fast on the Timberlea Village Parkway.

Police say the officer turned the SUV emergency lights on when the ATV accelerated and passed from the opposite direction.

Then, a second ATV --also without headlights on -- crashed into the police SUV.

Police say the officer then saw both riders enter a wooded trail near Otter Lake Road, and then came out of the woods at the trail exit.

The riders then passed the SUV and drove westbound on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Highway 103. The officer followed behind them, also on the shoulder of the road. The riders then entered the same trail they were on earlier.

RCMP, Halifax Police and a K-9 unit helped the officer in the search for the riders. They were found a short time later on the trail near the Exit 3 ramp and were arrested without incident.

Two men from Lower Prospect, N.S., a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old, both face several charges.

The 23-year-old is also facing an additional charge for not stopping after an accident. He was issued a seven day driving suspension.

Both men were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on April 16.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.