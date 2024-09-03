B.C. man, 18, facing charges after drugs seized in Charlottetown

ATLANTIC
    Drugs, cash, and two cell phones are pictured in a handout photo from Charlottetown Police Services. Drugs, cash, and two cell phones are pictured in a handout photo from Charlottetown Police Services.
    A British Columbia man is facing charges after drugs were seized in Charlottetown last week.

    Charlottetown Police Services executed a search warrant at a home on Ferndale Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday.

    Officers seized:

    • 310 grams of fentanyl
    • 180 grams of crystal methamphetamine
    • 90 grams of cocaine
    • two cell phones
    • approximately $2,200 cash

    Police say the drugs have a street value of about $184,000.

    Raiyaaz Rahim Aziz,18, has been charged with three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

    He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday.

