B.C. man, 18, facing charges after drugs seized in Charlottetown

A British Columbia man is facing charges after drugs were seized in Charlottetown last week.

Charlottetown Police Services executed a search warrant at a home on Ferndale Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Officers seized:

310 grams of fentanyl

180 grams of crystal methamphetamine

90 grams of cocaine

two cell phones

approximately $2,200 cash

Police say the drugs have a street value of about $184,000.

Raiyaaz Rahim Aziz,18, has been charged with three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday.

