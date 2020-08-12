HALIFAX -- A woman from British Columbia has been charged for failing to self-isolate after she visited a brewery in Cape Breton, prompting the business to close.

Inverness District RCMP received a complaint Monday evening that a woman was not complying with Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act. Officers responded and charged the 38-year-old woman for violating the act, which carries a fine of $1,000.

Route 19 Brewing in Inverness, N.S., says it learned someone from outside the Atlantic provinces, who had failed to self-isolate for 14 days, visited the taproom around noon on Sunday.

The facility has been closed since Monday and will remain closed until further notice as a precaution.

Route 19 says the facility was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on Monday and staff are working with public health authorities to determine when the facility can reopen.

The brewery says public health officials have informed them that customers who visited the taproom on Sunday, or might have been in contact with the woman, are not required to self-isolate, but they should monitor for symptoms and call 811 if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who enters Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic provinces is required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Residents who wish to report a violation of the Health Protection and Emergency Management acts are asked to contact their local police department’s non-emergency line.