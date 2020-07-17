HALIFAX -- A man who came to Canada from the United States has been charged for violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act after he failed to self-isolate in the province for 14 days.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to the parking lot of a business on Westville Road in New Glasgow, N.S., around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police found a 23-year-old man who they say came to Canada from California, but failed to self-isolate for two weeks after arriving in Nova Scotia, as required under the Health Protection Act.

The man was charged for failing to comply with the regulations, which carries a fine of $1,000.

“New Glasgow Regional Police would like to thank most residents who are adhering to the directives set forth under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts,” said police in a news release.

“But the small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives are putting health and safety at risk.”

Anyone who enters Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic provinces is required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Residents who wish to report a violation of the Health Protection and Emergency Management acts are asked to contact their local police department’s non-emergency line.