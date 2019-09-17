

If you were hoping to pick up a pumpkin for your Thanksgiving pie or Halloween jack-o'-lantern, there's a pretty good chance it won't be one grown in Nova Scotia.

Farmers say it's been a terrible year for growing gourds and it was made worse by post-tropical storm Dorian.

Tourists are still stopping by, but pumpkins are in short supply at one of the country's best known pumpkin farms.

The Dills have been growing record-breaking gourds for decades now, but this year, nature hasn't cooperated, and, with 20 acres in the ground, Danny Dill has quite literally been counting his losses.

It started with a cold, wet spring, followed by a summertime drought.

Farmers kept their fingers crossed for a nice September, but then Dorian came along.

"A lot of them, they were just setting fruit when the storm hit, so the foliage and vines got damaged," said Diana MacDonald of Dill Family Farm.

The plants are struggling to rebound, but frost is now starting to show up in the forecast.

The impact of all of this goes far beyond a few thousand pies or jack-o'-lanterns for the front porch.

The annual pumpkin regatta in Windsor, which draws thousands of visitors to the town, has been dramatically scaled back this year.

Officials had planned to pull the plug entirely, but local business owners have come together to save the festival, with an aim of raising money for the producers who've helped it grow over the years.

"We wanted to bring awareness to it, and help raise some money to give back to the farmers," said Windsor business owner Jeff Redden.

But even facing a bleak harvest, hope for next year is always abundant on the farm.

"Hopefully, we're at the bottom of the cycle, and now it starts swinging upwards again," said Dill.

It's the best he can hope for, after a year to remember -- for all the wrong reasons.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Bruce Frisko.